(The Center Square) – As a part of its transgender and non-binary inclusivity initiatives, Princeton University offers 250 gender-inclusive restrooms, boasts all gender dorms, and prescribes hormone replacement therapy to students.

“Princeton provides numerous resources to create an inclusive and welcoming campus environment for transgender and non-binary individuals,” the university’s Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity webpage on “Transgender and Non-Binary Inclusivity” states.

In order to ensure that its community “progresses towards being fully gender-inclusive,” Princeton has enacted a number of initiatives.

One initiative involves gender-inclusive restrooms. “More than 250 campus restrooms have been converted to gender-inclusive restrooms,” the webpage said.

“All students can request for additional restrooms to be converted on the undergraduate housing website,” the webpage said.

Princeton also has six private, gender-inclusive shower and changing areas at its Dillon Gym.

Additionally, “all housing” at Princeton is gender-inclusive. “Housing assignments all draw from a database featuring self-reported gender data from students,” according to the transgender inclusivity webpage.

Campus health care is also involved in the school’s inclusivity initiatives.

“All University Health Services (UHS) staff are trained in LGBTQ student care and relevant professionals can prescribe hormone replacement therapy,” the webpage said.

As far as mental health goes, the webpage stated that “an Outreach Psychologist has been employed by UHS with particular expertise in working with transgender and gender non-binary students.”

Preferred names are also a part of Princeton’s initiatives.

“All University community members can provide their gender identity and preferred name in central databases relevant for students or staff,” the webpage stated.

Furthermore, “legal sex and legal names are only shared on a need-to-know basis for both students and staff.”

When asked twice each for comment, neither associate provost for institutional diversity and inclusion Shawn Maxam nor Princeton media relations responded.

Besides transgenderism, other initiatives taken on by Princeton’s Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity are Native American and Indigenous Inclusion, Princeton-HBCU/MSI Partnerships, and College Access and Success, among others.

“Princeton seeks to build relationships with Native American and Indigenous communities through a variety of internal and external efforts,” in its Native American initiatives.

The school “supports administrative offices and academic departments in identifying and enabling meaningful, sustainable, reciprocal partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs).” as a part of its HBCU/MSI partnerships.

The College Access and Success initiative aims to “increase access and support for students from historically and economically underrepresented populations.”

Princeton’s Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity states that ​it “exists to lead and champion systemic enhancements that promote Princeton’s long-term efforts to be even more diverse, inclusive, accessible, and accountable.”

Princeton has an enrollment of a little under 9,000, according to its website.

