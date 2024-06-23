These NJ universities produce the most attractive alumni, study says

We all know that degrees from certain universities look great on your job application, but a recent survey revealed that it could also make your dating profile more desirable.

Dating Advice surveyed 3,000 singles to determine whether degrees on resumes from certain universities make people more attractive when it comes to the world of dating.

Shocking nobody, the school that took the number one slot was Harvard University. Dating Advice claims that “a Harvard degree screams, ‘I’m the whole package!’”

Singles in the Garden State have more success if their degree is from Princeton University.

It ranked number 10 on their list.

According to Dating Advice:

Princeton University in New Jersey epitomizes academic excellence and intellectual depth.

Dating a Princeton grad is like having your very own intellectual powerhouse who’s also incredibly charming.

They can bring a thoughtful, analytical approach to life and relationships, ensuring that every conversation is meaningful and every date is memorable.

Perhaps we shouldn’t be so surprised, not only are the students there incredibly smart, just a few months ago a study ranked the Princeton Tigers among the most fashionable.

Other New Jersey universities that ranked on their list include:

Rutgers University-New Brunswick

A degree from Rutgers signifies a person who values both education and social engagement. Rutgers grads are known for their dedication and enthusiasm, making them appealing and dynamic partners.

Stevens Institute of Technology

Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken is known for its strong engineering and technology programs. A degree from Stevens signifies a person who is both intellectually capable and innovative. Imagine dating someone who can discuss the latest advancements in technology and enjoys hands-on projects.

You don’t need a degree to still have a good job in New Jersey, though. Check out some of the highest paying jobs in Trenton that don’t require one.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

