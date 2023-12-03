Princeton University ranked among the most fashionable, study says

Princeton University Tigers should not only be proud of their smarts and talents, apparently they’re also among the most fashionable in the country. At least that’s what Instagram would have us believe, according to a new study.

Research was done by the website StyleSeat to find the most fashionable college campuses in the United States.

They went through over 6,000 Instagram posts that were geo-tagged at some of the largest and most popular colleges and universities to find the most fashion-forward campuses.

How did they come to their conclusion? According to their methodology, this is what they looked for:

We counted instances of:

⚫ Low-effort outfits (school logos/mascots on shirts, hoodies, hats)

⚫ High-effort outfits (unique, high fashion, nicely put together)

⚫ Cozy outfits (sweatpants, loungewear that did not contain school logos/mascots)

⚫ Fashionable footwear (photos where shoes were the main imagery)

⚫ Glamorous photoshoots (posing in a glamorous, non-academic way for a vanity-style professional-looking photoshoot)

We avoided instances of:

⚫ Any photo not containing people (i.e. graphics promoting classes, images of buildings)

⚫ Any photo where the person’s outfit was not clearly visible

⚫ Any posed or “costume” outfits such as sports jerseys, lab coats, military uniforms, full graduation gowns

⚫ Any “neutral” outfits that weren’t quite fashionable but not quite unfashionable

⚫ Any photos where students were clearly not on campus

From this, they developed a “fashion score” by dividing the number of fashionable outfits by their unfashionable opposite.

Based on this, Princeton University ranked 7th in the country, with a fashion score of 5.19. StyleSeat also gave the University a letter grade of A+ in terms of having the most polished looks.

If you fancy yourself a fashionista, I would steer VERY clear of University of Wisconsin, they ranked the lowest with a score of 0.94. Yikes.

For the full study and other rankings like "coziest campus" and "most fashionable footwear," you can read StyleSeat's findings here.

