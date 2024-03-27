Prominent Princeton grad charged with possessing child porn in NJ

✅ An upload originating from Mercer County triggered an investigation

✅ The investigation identified Roy ‘Trey’ Farmer, 53, as a suspect

✅ The suspect remains active in Princeton University alumni affairs

PRINCETON — A prominent Princeton University alumnus was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material and taken into custody Friday.

Roy ‘Trey’ Farmer, 53, a member of the class of 1993, was arrested at his Princeton home with assistance from the Mercer County Tactical Response Team.

Investigators seized "multiple items of evidentiary value" during the raid, according to a Mercer County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman.

NJ.com reported Farmer's home is across from the main entrance to Princeton University.

Prosecutor's Office tipped off to an upload

The investigation began in January after the prosecutor's office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an upload made from Mercer County. Farmer was identified as a suspect in the upload, according to DeBlasio.

According to his personal website, Farmer is president and board member for the Princeton University Glee Club Foundation and Queer Princeton Alumni. He is also a board member of the New York Philharmonic Society.

Farmer is the owner and manager of several arts festivals worldwide and sits on the board of the StayInMay Festival in Naples, Florida.

Farmer is being held at the Mercer County Jail pending a detention hearing.

