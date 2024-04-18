ROBBINSVILLE — A teacher at a preschool/daycare facility has been arrested and charged after physically harming three toddlers, according to police.

Ekta Dwarkesh, 45, was arrested on Monday, but she was kicked off the job on the day the incidents allegedly occurred a few weeks ago.

According to Robbinsville police, the Princeton woman struck two children on March 20 while working at The Malvern School. One child was hit with an open hand that caused a nosebleed, police said.

On the same day, Dwarkesh allegedly grabbed a child by the arm so aggressively that it left a visible sign of injury, police said.

The Malvern School, Robbinsville

According to police, Dwarkesh turned herself in to police on Monday with her attorney. She has been charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say they were first made aware of the incident by a parent of one of the alleged victims.

The Malvern School handles children aged 6 weeks through 8 years. According to police, the young victims were not old enough to be in kindergarten.

In a statement, The Malvern School noted that it took immediate action upon receiving a report about the "forceful" behavior. Dwarkesh was told to leave the classroom and was ultimately terminated.

"In addition to communicating with the families affected, we also immediately alerted the New Jersey Department of Children and Families," the facility said. "The action taken by this individual is not only prohibited, but it also goes completely against the values of our dedicated and caring team."

As of this writing, New Jersey 101.5 is not aware of attorney information for Dwarkesh.

According to TAPinto, the defendant's first court appearance is scheduled for April 25.

