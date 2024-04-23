Retired Hamilton, NJ teacher admits sex with student

🔴 Joseph DePuglio admitted to sexual conduct with a student

🔴 The incidents were not reported until 2023

🔴 DePuglio could avoid prison time

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A 77-year-old retired high school physics teacher who admitted sexual conduct with a student over 20 years ago will enter a PTI program and avoid jail time.

A former student at Steinert High School-East in Hamilton accused Joseph DePuglio in 2022 of having a sexual relationship between 1998 and 2000 when she was a student. Under New Jersey law there is no statute of limitations on reporting sexual assaults.

Authorities had said that the contact had occurred at his home.

DePuglio pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree child endangerment. He may also not hold a public sector job, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.

Teacher for decades

DePugli was a teacher for 40 years and retired in 2008.

PTI, or pre-trial intervention, allows an individual to work with a probation officer. The program can be ended if the individual does not meet the conditions.

Successful completion of the PTI program can also lead to an expungement of the individual's record.

