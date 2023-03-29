Retired NJ high school teacher charged with sex assault of student

⚫ Former NJ teacher, now a senior citizen, charged with sex assault

⚫ The alleged attacks took place more than two decades ago

⚫ He’s accused of having sex with a student

A Mercer County senior citizen who was formally employed as a high school teacher has been arrested and charged with second-degree sexual assault and child endangerment.

Prosecutors say the victim was a female student more than two decades ago.

Joseph DePuglio, 76, of Ewing, was arrested on Monday.

According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri, DePuglio is accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his students while having supervisory or disciplinary power over her as her teacher.

The abuse was reported last year

The victim, now an adult, reported the allegations to Ewing police at the end of 2022.

The Prosecutor’s Office reports the offenses took place at DePuglio’s Ewing Township residence between 1998 and 2000 when he was a teacher at Steinert High School in Hamilton.

ALSO SEE: Another Steinert teacher was charged with sex assault of student

Emergency vehicle lighting

There is no statute of limitations for sex assault cases in New Jersey.

He’s been released pending a future court proceeding in May.

The investigation continues

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prosecutor’s Detective Jonathan White at (609) 989-6399 or Ewing Detective Andrew Condrat at 609-882-1313 ext. 7583.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

