Bracket Busters! – Princeton stuns #2 Arizona in NCAA tournament

Wow! Talk about March Madness.

Tosan Evbuomwan and Princeton used a late-game run to earn the school's first NCAA Tournament win in 25 years, topping No. 2 seed Arizona 59-55.

The 15th-seeded Tigers scored the final nine points, holding the Pac-12 Tournament champion scoreless over the final 4:43.

Just like that, all across America NCAA Tournament brackets are busted.

Twitter erupted with both elation and frustration.

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted his congratulations to the Tigers, but didn't say if the win busted his bracket.

It was about an exciting opening round game and you could get.

Evbuomwan scored 15 points in Princeton's first tournament victory since beating UNLV in 1998.

Mitch Henderson played on that '98 team, now he is the Tiger's coach.

Up next for Princeton: They'll play #7 ranked Missouri on Saturday.

