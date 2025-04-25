✅ Lauren Blackburn was last seen entering a Princeton University library on Saturday

✅ Much of the search was focused on Lake Carnegie

✅ Lauren is from Indiana and earned a scholarship that paid his tuition and expenses

PRINCETON — The search for a missing Princeton University student ended tragically with the discovery of his body Friday morning.

Lauren Blackburn, a member of the Class of 2026, was last seen entering Firestone Library early Saturday evening, according to undergraduate student dean Regan Crotty.

Blackburn's body was found in Lake Carnegie on Friday morning.

"Our hearts are heavy and we share our deepest condolences with Lauren’s family and friends," Crotty said in a statement. "It is during these difficult times that we must draw strength and support from one another and from those in our community who are available to us for counsel and care."

Crotty did not disclose details about the death.

ALSO READ: Memorial Day impacted by another delay in reopening Route 80

Lauren Blackburn, Response to the search for a missing person at Princeton University in Lake Carnegie 4/22/25 Lauren Blackburn (Princeton University), Response to the search for a missing person at Princeton University in Lake Carnegie 4/22/25 (6 ABC Action News) loading...

Phone ping leads to lake

Harrison Street, which runs between Route 1 onto the Princeton campus and crosses Lake Carnegie, was closed for several hours Friday morning.

A search was started at the lake early Tuesday morning after Blackburn's cell phone began pinging from there, according to 6 ABC Action News.

According to People magazine, Blackburn is from Corydon, Indiana, and was attending Princeton on a local scholarship that covered his tuition and expenses.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs, alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt