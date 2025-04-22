Lake searched for missing person at Princeton University

PRINCETON — A search began after midnight Tuesday for a missing person in a lake at Princeton University.

The search of Lake Carnegie started after the individual's phone began pinging, according to 6 ABC Action News. Sonar units and drones from Hamilton were used in the search, according to their report.

Princeton University did not disclose the missing person's identity or details of the search.

Lake Carnegie is a manmade, long body of water along the eastern border of the university built for the rowing team. Princeton, West Windsor, Plainsboro and South Brunswick border the lake.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

