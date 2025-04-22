NJ cop in critical condition after driver with weed blows red at 106 mph, officials say

🚨A Lakewood police officer was hit early Saturday morning

🚨A pickup clocked at 106 mph ran a red light, cops say

🚨The driver faces nearly a dozen auto violations

LAKEWOOD — A police officer heading home after his shift on Saturday morning was struck by a pickup that ran a red light at 106 mph, officials said.

The officer was headed east on Cedarbridge Avenue when he was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado that blew north through a red light at New Hampshire Avenue, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

The pickup then went down an embankment and crashed into a drainage basin behind the Quick Chek.

The officer was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune Township. He was in critical condition as of Monday morning.

The officer's identity was not disclosed. New Jersey 101.5 has learned the officer is a 10-year veteran of the Lakewood police department.

Edwin Ramirez-Carranza Edwin Ramirez-Carranza (Ocean County Jail) loading...

Nearly a dozen charges and summonses

Driver Edwin Ramirez-Carranza, 20, of Lakewood, was also hospitalized. After he was released, he was charged with aggravated assault.

He was also issued summonses for:

Operating an unregistered vehicle

Careless driving

Reckless driving

Failure to observe a traffic signal

Speeding

Operating a motor vehicle after 11 p.m. with a probationary driver’s license,

Using a wireless device while operating a motor vehicle with a probationary driver’s license

Failure to have required decals on a license plate while operating a motor vehicle with a probationary driver’s license

Having an unsealed container of cannabis in a motor vehicle.

Police also obtained a warrant to take a blood sample.

Ramirez-Carranza is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The Lakewood Scoop was first to report on the crash.

