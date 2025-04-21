🚨William C. Swiderski was was struck on Route 37

MANCHESTER — A motorcyclist was thrown over 140 feet on Saturday afternoon after colliding with a car on Route 37.

Manchester police said the motorcycle was headed west on Route 37. It burst into flames after being struck by a Honda Accord entering the road from Colonial Drive. The motorcyclist, William C. Swiderski, 24, of Brick, was thrown across the road onto the eastbound shoulder. He was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Accord, Job Martinez del Villar, 20, of Manchester, was treated at Community Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Failure to obey a traffic signal and speed appear to be contributing factors, according to police.

Heartbreaking memories

The Brick Township High School hockey club said Swiderski was a member of the BTHS Class of 2019 and served in the U.S. Marines.

"Will was a multi-sport athlete at Brick Township, although he only played hockey for a short time, his smile and outgoing personality will always be remembered," the organization wrote on its Facebook page.

"One of the funniest guys to play with & be around. Heartbreaking to hear. May he rest in peace," read one comment on the organization's post.

"Heartbreaking news. I didn’t know him personally, but as a fellow Brick Hockey alum and veteran, his loss hits close to home. Sending strength to his family, friends, and the entire Brick community. Til' Valhalla / Brick Pride," read another.

A GoFundMe campaign created to assist his family with funeral expenses said he also played lacrosse and enjoyed fishing, snowboarding and surfing.

