JACKSON — An Easter Eve tragedy occurred when an Ocean County man died after crashing his ATV.

On Saturday, April 19, at 6:18 p.m., Jackson police arrived at Clayton Pits, located behind the Pine Barrens Golf Course off South Hope Chapel Road for a report of a serious ATV crash.

The rider, identified as Brandon Orozco-Avila, 28, of Toms River, was operating the ATV on the dirt trails behind the golf course, when he lost control, causing him to veer off the trail into a heavily wooded area, hitting several trees.

Orozco-Avila suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not clear what the circumstances were that led to the crash. The investigation is ongoing and active at this time, police said.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Jackson Police Officer Zachary Rodina at 732-928-1111.

