World’s most popular Monster Jam coming to New Jersey

Photo by Tim Defrisco/Getty Images

Get ready New Jersey, the popular Monster Jam will be coming to East Rutherford at MetLife Stadium on May 3, 2025. It is the Stadium Championship Series East.

Highlights include the first-ever East Rutherford Monster Jam truck appearance by the rule breaker truck Classroom Crusher!

Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images
This event is cool as 12,000-pound trucks manage to get on two wheels and wow the audience with stunts and competition. There will be three competitions in Racing Skills, and the ultimate fan favorite Free Style where anything can happen with these big monster trucks tack taking over MetLife Stadium.

Come out and see legendary trucks like Grave Digger, Megalodon, Zombie, Classroom Crusher, El Toro Loco, and Monster Mutt plus other great trucks that you will love to see.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment, Inc.
There are major events before the big competition. You can start the day with a fun Monster Jam Pit Party, fans can get up close and personal with these massive trucks and take selfies with favorite drivers.

There is a Monster Jam trackside experience driver interviews, giveaways, and watch the opening ceremonies up close and personal.

Photo by Gabriel Tovar on Unsplash
You can also meet the superstars of Monster Jam. The world-class drivers are there to meet you. You can ask them how they can control a 12,000lb truck with rocket acceleration.

The event starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2025, the pit party is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tickets for all the events are available at Ticketmaster.

Enjoy the thrill of these monster trucks in a rare appearance here in New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

