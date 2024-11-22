Giants cut QB Daniel Jones loose, NJ fans and stars react on social

After a dismal start to the season, the New York Giants (who play in New Jersey) have officially cut Daniel Jones loose.

The beleaguered quarterback had taken responsibility for the NFL team's awful 2-8 start and was recently benched.

Giants President John Mara said in a statement shared to X on Friday that Jones asked to be released and the team agreed it "would be best" for all parties.

Giants coach Brian Daboll also reacted to the news on Friday, calling Jones an "true pro."

On Thursday, Jones had delivered a heartfelt statement.

He said he was grateful to play with the team even as criticism against him had intensified.

Meanwhile, fans were already buzzing about the return of New Jersey native Tommy "Cutlets" DeVito as starting QB. Among those most excited has been young New Jersey social media sensation, "The Rizzler."

After his burst of fame last year, notching three wins with the team, DeVito has been prepping for his first start of the season.

Sunday's game is home at MetLife Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



As soon as news of Jones' release went public, football fans immediately speculated about the rival Dallas Cowboys snapping up the quarterback to play against the Giants on Thanksgiving afternoon.

