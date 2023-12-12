Giants QB and Jersey guy Tommy DeVito is on fire and NJ is here for it
🏈 NJ is all in on Tommy DeVito
🏈 Undrafted rookie has deep NJ roots
🏈 Family, sharp-dressed agent stoke winning buzz
After a pretty dismal start to the football season, Giants fans have been given a new star to rally around — quarterback Tommy DeVito.
Yes, he shares a name with one of the founding members of the Four Seasons, as well as Joe Pesci’s character in GoodFellas.
No, he is not related to actor and fellow NJ native, Danny DeVito.
DeVito, a Cedar Grove resident born in Livingston in 1998, has taken it all in stride.
He led Don Bosco Prep’s football team to a high school state championship and was named MVP his senior year at the renowned private school in Ramsey.
DeVito checked in with ESPN in 2017, the day he signed with Syracuse University.
He played three standout years with the Orange, before transferring to University of Illinois for his senior season.
Now — the 25-year-old is the undrafted NFL rookie who has led the Giants to their third win in a row.
DeVito made his NFL debut in Week 8, and after a couple of losses, was QB for wins against Washington, New England and now Green Bay.
DeVito’s family delivered big-time at the pregame tailgate on Monday — serving up 300 chicken cutlets, cookies and more.
Tom, Alexandra and Max DeVito were glowing with pride, as the pro athlete’s dad said just about every deli in the tri-state area now has a chicken sandwich named after the breakout star. As for how those chicken cutlets are made at home — it’s a secret recipe, according to Alexandra “Lexy” DeVito.
Much to the delight of New Jerseyans, DeVito and the Giants have fully leaned into his Italian-American heritage.
Fans have been loving every second of cheering on a hometown guy as he racks up wins — and quick to point out which side of the Hudson River he is from.
Tony Soprano GIFs have also been popular in showing love for Tommy Cutlets.
