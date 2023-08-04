See inside Aaron Rodgers’ cool new ultramodern New Jersey home

Yes, we know they're called the New York Jets. But the team — like the Giants — play in New Jersey. And now their star quarterback lives in New Jersey, too.

Aaron Rodgers is one of the newest residents of Montclair, New Jersey (population 41,000), the Daily Mail reports.

Rodgers plunked down $9.5 million for an eight-bedroom and nine-bathroom super-modern home in the ritzy Upper Montclair section. The home was initially listed for $11 million.

The stylish structure with endless windows offers stunning panoramic views of the rest of North Jersey and the Manhattan skyline. See below 👇

"This ultra private architectural masterpiece boasts sleek and contemporary design, walls of windows & abundance of natural light," the listing said.

"Gourmet kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry & large center island with bar seating. Adjoining dining area & spacious living room. Luxurious primary suite. Additional bedrooms all boast en suite bathrooms. Home office, media room, in-law suite, wine cellar, 3 car garage with charging station, whole house generator, solar."

Jets Browns Football New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, and Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) laugh following the Hall of Fame NFL football preseason game Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. The Browns won 21-16. (AP Photo/David Dermer) loading...

The Super Bowl-winning Rodgers, 39, is starting his first season with the Jets with a two-year contract worth $75 million.

He should feel at home in the Essex County community, which then-Gov. Chris Christie once derided as "communist." One of the more affluent municipalities in the state, the median household income here is $95,696 and the average home value is $969,731.

Wow! Aaron Rodgers new home in New Jersey: Inside and out Here's a look at New York Jets Aaron Rodgers' new Montclair home with 8 bedrooms and 9 baths — and sweeping views of the rest of New Jersey and the Manhattan skyline.

