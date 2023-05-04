Study says Jets fans are a pretty angry bunch

If you follow the NFL closely, you know that the draft was last week, and you can find countless articles ranking how each team fared in picking their college players, with columnists and analysts giving out grades before the new players have even played a down.

A betting website, Gambling.com, used the social listening tool Linkfluence to analyze the social media reactions and posts on Twitter and Reddit of every fanbase in the NFL and calculate the average percentage of negative reactions each team has on social media since the beginning of the NFL draft.

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets Getty Images loading...

In other words, they wanted to gauge fan reaction to their team’s draft and then ranked them based on how angry they were.

It turns out that Jets fans are pretty angry; Giants fans, not so much.

Jets fans are the ninth angriest fan base while the Giants are 15th.

The NFL’s angriest fans are in Tampa Bay based on the number of negative Twitter posts and negative Reddit posts. Cleveland is #2 and Carolina (who had the #1 pick in the draft) is 3rd. I guess the fans didn’t like the Bryce Young pick; you’d think they’d be happier.

Buffalo Bills v New York Jets Getty Images loading...

Miami, Detroit, Minneapolis, Dallas, and Baltimore come next; then the J-E-T-S Jets Jets Jets come in at #9.

Philly fans must just like being angry, because even after numerous publications said the Eagles had the best draft, hands down, they’re still angry, coming in as the 11th angriest fan base.

A few spots later you’ll find fans of the G-Men; Giants fans are the 15th angriest.

BTW, the least angry fanbase is the LA Rams; I guess they’re too laid back to care.

NFL pros from New Jersey There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots.

More than 10 players who made it to the NFL conference championship games this year have NJ ties — and four active NFL quarterbacks were born in the Garden State.

Some of them may even be on your fantasy football team.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots.