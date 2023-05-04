Study says Jets fans are a pretty angry bunch

Study says Jets fans are a pretty angry bunch

Getty Images

If you follow the NFL closely, you know that the draft was last week, and you can find countless articles ranking how each team fared in picking their college players, with columnists and analysts giving out grades before the new players have even played a down.

A betting website, Gambling.com, used the social listening tool Linkfluence to analyze the social media reactions and posts on Twitter and Reddit of every fanbase in the NFL and calculate the average percentage of negative reactions each team has on social media since the beginning of the NFL draft.

Getty Images
loading...

In other words, they wanted to gauge fan reaction to their team’s draft and then ranked them based on how angry they were.

It turns out that Jets fans are pretty angry; Giants fans, not so much.

Jets fans are the ninth angriest fan base while the Giants are 15th.

The NFL’s angriest fans are in Tampa Bay based on the number of negative Twitter posts and negative Reddit posts. Cleveland is #2 and Carolina (who had the #1 pick in the draft) is 3rd. I guess the fans didn’t like the Bryce Young pick; you’d think they’d be happier.

Getty Images
loading...

Miami, Detroit, Minneapolis, Dallas, and Baltimore come next; then the J-E-T-S Jets Jets Jets come in at #9.

Philly fans must just like being angry, because even after numerous publications said the Eagles had the best draft, hands down, they’re still angry, coming in as the 11th angriest fan base.

A few spots later you’ll find fans of the G-Men; Giants fans are the 15th angriest.

BTW, the least angry fanbase is the LA Rams; I guess they’re too laid back to care.

NFL pros from New Jersey

There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots.

More than 10 players who made it to the NFL conference championship games this year have NJ ties — and four active NFL quarterbacks were born in the Garden State.

Some of them may even be on your fantasy football team.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey

A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots.

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't

In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law.
However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense.
New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. 
Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings. 
Filed Under: New York Jets
Categories: Deminski & Doyle, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM