NFL Draft prankster was once football star in New Jersey

The NFL Draft is an annual roller coaster ride. For prospective players, waiting for their dreams of playing professional football to come true. For their families, who have supported and watched them play at a high level for years. For teams, who have invested incredible time and money into crafting the perfect draft strategy. And for fans, celebrating the approximate halfway mark of the football drought between the Super Bowl and Week One.

2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 Fans gather at the NFL Draft stage during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Getty Images) loading...

Dreams come true. Hearts break. Wild trades, emotional hugs, last-minute surprises. It’s all part of what makes draft weekend one of the most electric events in sports. And this year was full of draft drama.

Great Expectations

One of the biggest stories to come from the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay was that of Shedeur Sanders, quarterback for the University of Colorado and son of NFL Pro Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Highly-rated Sanders entered the draft surrounded by buzz, after a record-breaking college career.

Colorado Black & Gold Spring Game Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks on during a ceremony to retire his jersey before the Black and Gold Spring Game at Folsom Field on April 19, 2025 in Boulder, Colorado. (Getty Images for ONIT) loading...

But as round after round passed, Sanders remained unclaimed by any of the National Football League's 32 teams. A surprising twist, given his high profile and college success.

Finally, in the fifth round, the Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders as the 144th overall pick.

A Cruel Prank

Unfortunately, not every draft moment was golden. During the long wait, Sanders received a phone call from someone pretending to be New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.

"We're going to take you with our next pick right here, man. But you're going to have to wait a little bit longer, man. Sorry about that."

It was later discovered the fake phone call was orchestrated by Jax Ulbrich, son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

The Falcons released a statement, claiming that the younger Ulbrich "unintentionally came across the draft contact phone number for Shedeur Sanders off an open iPad while visiting his parent's (sic)home and wrote the number down to later conduct a prank call."

Atlanta Falcons management confirmed no disciplinary action would be taken against father Jeff Ulbrich as a result of the prank call.

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich of the New York Jets looks on during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on January 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Getty Images) loading...

Jax Ulbrich issued a public apology: "On Friday night I made a tremendous mistake. Shedeur, what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful. I'm so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish. I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment. Thank you for accepting my call earlier today, I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me."

The Jersey Connection

If the name Jeff Ulbrich rings a bell, it may be because he spent three years with the New York Jets, hired as defensive coordinator in 2021. Ulbrich then became interim head coach for the majority of the 2024-25 season, after Robert Saleh was fired.

Jeff Ulbrich was also a linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, after being drafted in the 3rd round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

During his time on the Jets coaching staff, Ulbrich — along with his wife Cristina and three sons Jace, Sammy, and Jax — lived in Chatham Township, N.J. An easy drive from the Jets training center in Florham Park and from Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Furthermore, Jax Ulbrich played a year of varsity football for Chatham High School during his senior year, reportedly to high acclaim.

Jax Ulbrich apparently has played at least two years of Division III collegiate football for Berry College in Georgia.

2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 A detailed view of helmet is seen during a press conference during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Getty Images) loading...

