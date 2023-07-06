Man stabbed during Fourth of July party in Chatham, NJ
CHATHAM — A Fourth of July celebration went wrong when one man stabbed another Tuesday afternoon.
Brian Kozub, 39, of Chatham Township, was charged by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office after allegedly stabbing a 51-year-old man in the neck with a pocket knife at a home on Buxton Road in Chatham. The man was taken to Morristown Medical Center where he was in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.
Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll did not disclose the circumstances of the stabbing or the relationship between the two men
Kozub was charged with second degree aggravated assault, third degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and fourth degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility.
