New video shows NFL star’s wild crash that paralyzed NJ man

🏈 Jets player Randin Echols got charges dropped in 2022 crash

🏈 Other driver was partially paralyzed, needed spinal surgeries

🏈 New video shows NY Jets player's crash

FLORHAM PARK — New video of a crash involving New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols shows the moments before the NFL star's supercharged sedan hit another vehicle at high speed two years ago.

Stephen Gilberg, of Livingston, was permanently injured in the April 26, 2022 crash in Florham Park, according to a lawsuit filed last month. The lawsuit names Echols, the Jets, and the state Department of Transportation as defendants.

The lawsuit claims that the Jets were negligent in hiring and supervising Echols, who was picked in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. The crash happened around two miles away from the Jets training facility and the lawsuit claims the Jets are liable for his actions.

According to the lawsuit, the state DOT and Morris County failed to keep the road safe. It said that debris on the roadway contributed to Gilberg losing control of his BMW after being struck by Echols's Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

Driver partially paralyzed in crash

Gilberg was partially paralyzed in the crash and had no feeling in his hands or right leg, according to police records obtained by the Daily Record. He also suffered broken ribs.

The lack of movement or feeling in his hands and leg required two spinal surgeries, the New York Post reported. Gilberg's medical bills reached nearly $1 million as of March 2023.

Gilberg was allowed to speak during a Feb. 28, 2023 court hearing. He reportedly said Echols's speed was "incomprehensible," according to the Daily Herald.

"While I've made certain strides physically, such as learning to walk again albeit not in the same way I used to, it's the nerve damage and the pain you don't see," said Gilberg. "The physical things I will never be able to do and the psychological trauma I am living with every single day that will continue to impact the rest of my life."

New video shows NY Jets player's crash

Echols was driving a Hellcat at 84 mph just seconds before the crash on the Columbia Turnpike in Florham Park, the Daily Record reported.

Newly revealed video of the crash published by the New York Post shows the collision. The video can be found by clicking here.

The footage showed that Echols crossed the double yellow lines in the road before it cut back and hit the rear driver's side of Gilberg's BMW. The Hellcat ran Gilberg's vehicle off the road.

The BMW overturned and went into a marsh while the Hellcat went over a guardrail and back onto the road.

Echols had been charged with fourth-degree assault by auto and motor vehicle offenses. However, Echols was allowed to enter a pre-trial intervention program that would result in the charge being dropped if completed, the Daily Record reported.

The NFL star did not admit any wrongdoing in the crash.

