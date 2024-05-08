MOUNT OLIVE — A daycare worker has been charged after assaulting a baby, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

Christina Susco, of Budd Lake, allegedly assaulted a 16-month-old female on March 25 while working as a teacher at Mt. Olive Child Care & Learning Center.

As a result of an investigation, the 38-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault and with endangering the welfare of a child.

According to Gail Reuther, executive director of the center, Susco is no longer employed at the facility. She was immediately terminated, with the full support of the Board of Trustees.

"We are aware that there was an incident, but we do not know exactly what happened; details have not been released," Reuther said in an emailed comment to New Jersey 101.5. "This is a unique and distressing incident, and we are shocked and embarrassed that this occurred at our center, which has a 47-year history of service to the community and quality services to the children and families."

Reuther said the center has cameras and video monitoring throughout the school.

According to the center's website, Susco was the young infant caregiver. Susco's biography says she is a mother of three.

The prosecutor's office said Susco was released "on a series of non-monetary bail conditions" as she awaits future court proceedings.

Anyone with information related to this case can call the MCPO Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit at 973-285-6200.

