Here’s where NJ area teams rank for social media followers

There are many ways to gauge the popularity of a professional sports team: game attendance, tv ratings, merchandise sold, and more. In the 21st century, however, there is another metric to consider: the number of social media followers a team has.

A gambling site, bookies.com, totaled up the numbers to find out which sports teams are the most popular.

There are almost 5 billion social media accounts in the world and incredibly almost a fifth of those are following NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL teams on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Twitter 3D Logo 3D render image Illustration Stockfoo loading...

Let’s start with the three New Jersey teams, the Devils, the Giants and the Jets.

First, the Devils. In spite of having a great young core and an exciting style of play, the Devils don’t have that many followers, compared to other teams in the NHL and in sports overall.

The Devils rank 112th overall and 20th among NHL teams with 1,926,830 social media followers. Not that impressive, but after they win the Stanley Cup next year, that number should go up.

Michael McLeod (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) loading...

The Giants are 29th overall and 9th in the NFL with 9,252,084 followers (the Cowboys are #1 in the NFL).

The Jets are 71st among all sports teams and 28th in the NFL with 4,887,610 followers.

2023 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3 Getty Images loading...

If you’re wondering who’s number one in all sports, it’s the Los Angeles Lakers with 58,514,382 followers. As a matter of fact, the top seven are all NBA teams. The bottom 13 are all NHL teams.

The Yankees are first for MLB, but only tenth overall.

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.