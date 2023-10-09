New season brings new food offerings for Devils’ games at the Rock

The New Jersey Devils are one of the most exciting young teams in the NHL and there is a LOT of optimism heading into the opener on Thursday (Oct. 12) against the Detroit Red Wings.

Besides the excellent hockey you’ll be able to witness on the ice at the Prudential Center, there are upgraded food and drink options, too.

The concessions this year will be provided by a new company, Levy, the official hospitality partner of Prudential Center and New Jersey Devils.

According to a release:

This season kicks-off a long-term commitment to create an elevated food and beverage experience that is grounded in New Jersey, featuring Jersey Signature menu offerings that will roll-out across concessions, a roster of restaurateurs, products, and purveyors with roots in the Garden State, and elevated premium hospitality in clubs and suites.

According to Jake Reynolds, President, New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center.

As a top-five rated venue in the world, we are committed to elevating and easing our fan experience with Levy through first-class service, local food sourcing and enhanced technology at concession stands around the arena.

Some of the new offerings include:

⚫ Hand-Breaded and Tossed Chicken Tenders (Sections 16 and 130), Disco Fries (Section 1), The Honey Hen Hot Chicken Sandwich (Section 16 and 130) and The Jersey Ripper Hot Dog, a footlong deep-fried all-beef hot dog topped with secret slaw, grilled peppers and onions, and Jersey Jerk relish (Section 126).

⚫ New restaurant partners and purveyors in concessions – including a burger concept exclusive to Prudential Center created with Pat LaFrieda, Popcorn For The People, and Broritos Food Truck – will join returning favorites Toms River Brewing, Goya and Calandra’s Bakery.

The Devils start their march to the Stanley Cup on Thu. with the puck drop at 7.30 at the Rock.

