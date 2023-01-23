NJ fan draws Devils logo in the sky over Seattle

A New Jersey transplant took to the skies over Washington state to show his love for the New Jersey Devils.

According to the NHL, Jeremy Katz, a native of Summit who now works for Boeing in Seattle, spent 40 minutes drawing the Devils logo with his Cessna in the sky over Washington.

Katz explained how long he has been planning in a release by the Devils:

When (the Devils) came last April, I thought I want to do something aviation related. I couldn't do anything back then. And then the idea kind of hit me," Katz said about what sparked his design in the sky. "When the schedule came out I saw when the game was, circled that, and then putting on the calendar for this week try to find a time if the weather works out, go and do it. And then in the last couple of weeks, I've been planning more and more figuring out where can I do it, what are the logistics of it, and then hoping the weather would work out. Weather was iffy but it did work out in the end.

Katz drew up his flight plan on his iPad, tracing out the logo as he went. He then planned his flight accordingly, drawing the logo and then flying a circle around it.

The logo was drawn last Tuesday and the Devils played in Seattle on Thu. (regrettably the Kraken won 4-3 in OT). Katz went to work on Wed. like any normal day and when he got out of a meeting, found out his phone was blowing up:

All of the sudden, I was getting calls or interviews and now just seeing it pop up everywhere. By now I've had people back in New Jersey contacting me because they've seen the articles. So I thought some people are going to see it, I hope it makes some people smile. I didn't think it was going to take off like this. This is just fun at this point.

Katz says he hopes his next aerial artwork will be of the Stanley Cup, provided the Devils win it.

