The New Jersey Devils have revealed their new jersey for this, the 40th anniversary of their move from Colorado. For the second year, the team has partnered with Adidas to come up with a “reverse-retro” look that pays tribute to their history.

According to the Devils, the summary of the new design is as follows:

In 1982, the Rockies relocated to New Jersey and became the New Jersey Devils, and this uniform pays homage to both the Devils and the Rockies as the Club celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The Devils will showcase the inaugural 1982 jersey remixed in a Colorado Rockies colorway featuring a vivid bright athletic white body complimented by gold and navy striping incorporated in the trim of shoulder yoke and vertically down the side of the pant.

The iconic NJ Devil center crest will incorporate a distinct navy outline with raised embroidery giving the crest dimension against the bright athletic white background. The current NHL Shield logo is remixed in vintage orange and black colors.

Every team in the NHL is getting a newly designed jersey.

The 2022 edition of Reverse Retro will see teams across the league bring back championship-level looks from Stanley Cup-winning seasons and beloved logos from bygone eras. From the beautifully bold '90s stripes to the newly revamped iconic logos, the creativity of this year's Reverse Retro designs will have Clubs vying for the top of the jersey power rankings.

"The first iteration of Reverse Retro was one of the most popular uniform launches of all time. Fans couldn't get enough of not only their team's jersey, but the nostalgia and storytelling leaguewide," said Dan Near, Senior Director at adidas Hockey. "In 2022, we're doubling down on the design formula - Your Colors, Your Retros, Remixed - and once again seeking to bring the magic of the sport to Gen Z and fans around the world."

The jerseys will be available for purchase on Nov. 15.

