Is the NJ Devil in the top 10 of the most popular NHL mascots?

What’s a sports team without a mascot? Whether is a big, stuffed animal with someone inside running around the field or a real-life person hyping up the crowd. NY Jets fans know what I’m talking about.

Houston Texans v New York Jets Getty Images loading...

With the Stanley Cup playoffs well underway and all eyes on our New Jersey Devils, the hype (and pressure) is there for our beloved mascots.

But let’s be real, the mascots are only there as a marketing ploy, and believe it or not, it actually works.

And since everything has to be a competition, Gambling.com took to all social media platforms to find out which NHL mascot was the most followed, which would make it the most popular.

Ottawa Senators v Toronto Maple Leafs Getty Images loading...

They added up the followers from Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter and came up with this list.

So the automatic question is, did our NJ Devil make the top 10 because according to New Jerseyans, it should be #1.

Let’s start at #10:

#10, Buoy – Seattle Kraken (Total Followers: 56,500)

San Jose Sharks v Seattle Kraken Getty Images loading...

#9, Stormy – Carolina Hurricanes (Total Followers: 58,473)

Toronto Maple Leafs v Carolina Hurricanes Getty Images loading...

#8, Fin the Whale – Vancouver Cannucks (Total Followers: 80,600)

NHL All Star Mascot Breakfast Getty Images loading...

#7, Gnash – Nashville Predators (Total Followers: 108,500)

2017 CMT Music Awards - Show Getty Images for CMT loading...

#6, Slapshot – Washington Capitals (Total Followers: 133,096)

Montreal Canadiens v Washington Capitals Getty Images loading...

#5, S.J. Sharkie – San Jose Sharks (Total Followers: 164,152)

Washington Capitals v San Jose Sharks Getty Images loading...

#4, Bailey – Los Angeles Kings (Total Followers: 176,288)

2014 NHL Awards - Trophy Display Getty Images loading...

#3, Louie – St. Louis Blues (Total Followers: 203,100)

2012 Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Game Getty Images loading...

#2, NJ Devil – New Jersey Devils (Total Followers: 281,000)

Calgary Flames v New Jersey Devils Getty Images loading...

Ok, so we didn’t come in first, but #2 isn’t so bad considering the #1 spot went to a mascot that went viral a few years ago.

#1, Gritty – Philadelphia Flyers (Total Followers: 1,777,500)

New Jersey Devils v Philadelphia Flyers Getty Images loading...

Gritty literally blew the other mascots out of the water with its follower count.

Now if the Flyers could be just as popular and maybe decent on the ice …

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.