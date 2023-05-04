Is the NJ Devil in the top 10 of the most popular NHL mascots?
What’s a sports team without a mascot? Whether is a big, stuffed animal with someone inside running around the field or a real-life person hyping up the crowd. NY Jets fans know what I’m talking about.
With the Stanley Cup playoffs well underway and all eyes on our New Jersey Devils, the hype (and pressure) is there for our beloved mascots.
But let’s be real, the mascots are only there as a marketing ploy, and believe it or not, it actually works.
And since everything has to be a competition, Gambling.com took to all social media platforms to find out which NHL mascot was the most followed, which would make it the most popular.
They added up the followers from Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter and came up with this list.
So the automatic question is, did our NJ Devil make the top 10 because according to New Jerseyans, it should be #1.
Let’s start at #10:
#10, Buoy – Seattle Kraken (Total Followers: 56,500)
#9, Stormy – Carolina Hurricanes (Total Followers: 58,473)
#8, Fin the Whale – Vancouver Cannucks (Total Followers: 80,600)
#7, Gnash – Nashville Predators (Total Followers: 108,500)
#6, Slapshot – Washington Capitals (Total Followers: 133,096)
#5, S.J. Sharkie – San Jose Sharks (Total Followers: 164,152)
#4, Bailey – Los Angeles Kings (Total Followers: 176,288)
#3, Louie – St. Louis Blues (Total Followers: 203,100)
#2, NJ Devil – New Jersey Devils (Total Followers: 281,000)
Ok, so we didn’t come in first, but #2 isn’t so bad considering the #1 spot went to a mascot that went viral a few years ago.
#1, Gritty – Philadelphia Flyers (Total Followers: 1,777,500)
Gritty literally blew the other mascots out of the water with its follower count.
Now if the Flyers could be just as popular and maybe decent on the ice …
