Sore loser Rangers fan punches New Jersey Devils Woo Crew member — twice!
🔴 The Rangers fan threw a punch at the Woo Crew member as he headed for the exits
🔴 He threw a second punch as Devils fans came to the Woo Crew member's defense
🔴 The assault was not reported to Newark police
NEWARK — The prospect of a playoff loss and the joy of the Devils fans was apparently too much for one Rangers fan who was caught on video punching a member of the Devils' Woo Crew at the Prudential Center on Monday night.
After Erik Haula's goal put the New Jersey Devils up 3-0 in the third period Monday night, it was time for many Rangers fans to head for the exits at the Prudential Center.
Video captured the cheerleader coming down from a railing holding a “Raise Hell” sign after Haula's goal. The fan turned his head and punched the crew member in the side of the head.
Defending the Woo Crew
Fans jumped to the Woo Crew member’s defense and tried to get between the two. The crew member and the fan appear to have words not heard on the video, which prompted the fan to throw a second right hook.
"Got sucker punched in the face twice by a Rangers fan, at my job, doing my job, celebrating a devils goal," the Woo Crew member wrote on his Twitter account.
No tolerance for sore loser behavior
The Devils told News 12 New Jersey, which was first to report the punch, they are trying to identify the fan.
Newark police spokeswoman Catherine Adams told New Jersey 101.5 the incident was not reported to the department.
The Devils start their semifinal-round game with the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, North Carolina Wednesday night.
