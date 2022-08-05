EAST RUTHERFORD — Some of hockey's most beloved mascots are inviting fans to skate with them at the American Dream mega-mall in North Jersey.

On Aug. 8, fans can skate side-by-side with 13 of their favorite professional hockey mascots at The Rink, American Dream’s NHL-regulation ice rink, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Besides shredding the ice, fans can take pictures and get autographs with mascots including the NJ Devil, Gritty from the Philadelphia Flyers, and Bernie the St. Bernard from the Colorado Avalanche.

Other mascots on hand will include ones from the LA Kings, Chicago Blackhawks, Washington Capitals, Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Fans can purchase advance tickets at AmericanDream.com/venue/the-rink or in person at The Rink.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

