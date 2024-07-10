Let’s be clear. This is not your grandfather’s IMAX. This is much more.

This is something I have yet to experience but they say it’s the biggest, most immersive movie screen on the planet, and it’s coming to New Jersey. All 270-degrees of it.

Imagine an 80-foot wide center screen but then two 82-foot wide side wall screens. It was developed by CJ4DPLEX and they call it ScreenX. B&B Theatres is a chain based in Missouri and they are bringing this to fruition at American Dream in East Rutherford.

“ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection platform, meaning the movie won’t just play on the screen in front, but on the two sidewalls,” according to B&B Theatres CEO Bob Bagby. “It’s a remarkable presentation and we’re thrilled to announce that the American Dream ScreenX will be the largest in the world.”

The largest in the world? Right here in New Jersey? Yep. That’s the promise. Go big or go home, baby!

Now if you’re thinking ‘huh, B&B? Is this some startup that’s going to crash and burn? Never heard of them? I can’t say I blame you. Being a Jersey guy born and raised I never heard of them either.

Yet you should know they’re the fifth largest movie theater chain in the United States. They’ve been at it for 100 years and they have 57 cinemas with 550 screens in 15 states. There just weren’t any in the Northeast, until now.

The plan is to open next year on American Dream’s fourth floor near the Coca-Cola Eats food court. They won’t just be boasting 8 screens. They’ll also have an arcade, bowling alleys, a full-service restaurant, and a bar. Yes, they have these across the country too, so they already know how to keep you entertained.

How does American Dream feel about the announcement?

Bryan Gaus, senior vice president and general manager of American Dream, told nj.com, “We are ecstatic that B&B Theatres will bring this one-of-a-kind movie experience to American Dream, offering our guests yet another exceptional immersive entertainment experience.”

Now how will it be received here? It’s the first of its kind in our area so the interest ought to be intense. I should warn you though I’ve been looking at some reviews and unless the technology has improved what I’ve heard is the quality on the side wall screens is slightly less than the clarity of the main screen, and that there’s sometimes a very slight lag time with action on the side screens. A split second at most but noticed by some reviewers.

Of course, if this opens at the right time of year with the right kind of action movie in 270 degrees it’s going to be hard to not draw crowds.

