According to surveys, it looks like summer traveling — along with attendance at summer activities like festivals, fairs, concerts and more — has been on the rise from year to year.

While there has been an increase there has still been a cautious take on spending at these events.

Some activity organizers are saying that consumers are much more conscientious in how they spend their money on fun.

One activity that never changes is the movie date night.

Disney Pictures has improved their production and release of major motion pictures and the lines to see the films prove the appeal that they have.

Despite the lasting appeal, movie goers would say that costs have gone up to see a movie and they would be right.

So, where can you go for a cost efficient movie date night?

Research from AirportParkingReservations.com looked at which NJ cities are among the most budget-friendly for such an outing.

Out of NJ cities included, Paterson is the least economical with an average cost of $39.50 for two movie tickets, alone. The city also had the highest average prices on a meal for two and public transit.

Edison, Jersey City and Trenton each have an average cost of $30 for two movie tickets.

Slightly better, Toms River, Cherry Hill and Newark each are closer to $28 for two movie tickets.

The NJ city that stacked up as most cost-effective for a movie date was Camden — with a pair of tickets $28, but also the best prices on a meal for two, along with a couple drinks and public transit.

Go out and watch a movie, it entertains, eats up time and you can enjoy some quality time.

