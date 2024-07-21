While travel throughout the country is at an all-time high, so are the costs associated with your vacation. Hotel costs, meals out, airline costs and car rentals can get expensive for those on a tight budget.

There is a misnomer that many New Jersey destinations are expensive, when you look at costs a little harder, enjoyable day trips and the costs are reasonable.

The folks at AirportParkingReservations.com put together a list and did research at places around New Jersey to determine what are the most cost-effective destinations in New Jersey. Factors include finding the cost of beer, cappuccino, meal for two, cinema for two, public transportation and most budget friendly destination.

Coming near the bottom of the top ten destinations is Elizabeth, NJ.

It will cost you $100.00 for dinner for two and over $8.00 for a cold beer. Their ranking is not so strong at 30.6.

#8 - Woodbridge, NJ

The cost of a meal for two averaging $80.00, public transportation averaging $6.00 and a hot cappuccino will cost you $5.24. They have a ranking of 37.5

#7 Edison, NJ

Want a beer? Be prepared to pay $7.00 on average, a meal for two will cost you a reasonable $70.00. They have a ranking of 52.8.

#6 - Trenton, NJ

Trenton is a little high with a beer costing $8.00 and a meal for two at $75.00. The good news is that public transportation is only $3.00 on average.

#5 Toms River, NJ

A beer is only $5.00 but a meal will cost you $80.70. Toms River has an overall ranking of 68.4.

#4 is Cherry Hill, NJ

A beer, cappuccino and going to the cinema are all in line with the low average but if you want a meal for two, you will shell out $80.00. Their overall ranking is 69.3.

#3 Jersey City, NJ

You can get a beer on average for $6.50, a meal fortwo at $80.00 but public transportation is under $3.00. Going to the movies will cost $30.00 for two. Jersey City has a ranking of 71.2.

Before you get bent out of shape on our top two choices, keep in mind there are good places to check out in both cost-effective locations. You must be open-minded.

#2 is Newark, NJ

The only factor that kept them out of first place was the average of $6.00 for public transportation. Every other factor in Newark was the lowest in New Jersey. Newark has a ranking of 73.3.

#1 Camden, NJ

Yes Camden. In Camden it will cost you $6.00 for a beer, $4.74 for a cappuccino, $70.00 for a meal for two, you will pay $28.00 to go to the movies and you can get there on public transportation for under $3.00. Camden comes in with an impressive ranking of 93.3.

Enjoy our cost-effective locations here in New Jersey and save some cash.

