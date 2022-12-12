You might not think of China when it comes to upscale luxury brands (I know I don’t, but I’m not much of a fashionista), but one of their biggest is opening its American flagship store in the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford.

The store, EP Yaying, is now open in the Avenue; the part of the mall dedicated to luxury brands with stores like Saks 5th Avenue, Hermès, Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander Wang and more.

American Dream sign- Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ

The brand explores design through blending tradition and modernity to achieve a high level of art, creativity and craftsmanship.

Working with silks, traditional tailoring & embroidery, the brand aspires to lead and represent China’s fashion; sharing with consumers from all over the world exquisite contemporary aesthetics and defining an elegant, confident and contemporary woman’s image.

The flagship store is an immersive experience created by acclaimed architect,, who has previously worked with the brand on their various stores in China.

Franklin worked together with the brand on the store's architecture as well as furniture to create a well-rounded, storytelling space.

EP Yaying (Photo Credit: American Dream)

EP Yaying has more than 500 stores across China including in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Macau, as well as an e-commerce network.

I had never heard of the company before, so I will go with what they have on their website:

Zhang Hwaming and his wife, Dai Xueming, successfully expanded into Beijing with their high-quality silk clothing, which became very popular among the local women, and he registered the brand’s trademark “yaying” which symbolizes their original aspiration of “using high-quality materials to make good clothing and bring beauty to women.” He took over the business from his father, Zhang Baorong, and officially launched a full line-up of four seasons of high-quality fashion, empowering Chinese women with self-confidence and the art of living.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

