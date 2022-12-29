Cardi B and family at American Dream Big SNOW for NJ winter break
EAST RUTHERFORD — Rappers Cardi B and Offset took their two kids and “hit the slopes” over winter break at American Dream.
Cardi B — who bought a North Jersey mansion for just under $6 million over a year ago — shared plenty of Instagram photos and video from Big SNOW American Dream on Tuesday.
The family's group included about 10 friends, according to spokespeople for “North America’s first indoor, real-snow ski and snowboard center,” as older sibling, Kulture, took a 2-hour ski lesson with a Big SNOW ski instructor.
During this visit to American Dream, the family also checked out the Dream Wheel (ferris wheel) and grabbed some burgers at MrBeast Burger — the YouTube star’s first physical restaurant which opened to massive fanfare in September.
The family of four previously caught some waves at American Dream this past summer, with a June visit to the indoor DreamWorks Water Park.
In addition to their New Jersey home, Cardi B and Offset also own properties in Atlanta and the Dominican Republic.
It's also another celebrity sighting at Big SNOW, on the heels of snowboard icon Shaun White paying a visit to the indoor snow facility with a youth mentor group in late November.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
