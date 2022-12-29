Cardi B and family at American Dream Big SNOW for NJ winter break

EAST RUTHERFORD — Rappers Cardi B and Offset took their two kids and “hit the slopes” over winter break at American Dream.

Cardi B — who bought a North Jersey mansion for just under $6 million over a year ago — shared plenty of Instagram photos and video from Big SNOW American Dream on Tuesday.

The family's group included about 10 friends, according to spokespeople for “North America’s first indoor, real-snow ski and snowboard center,” as older sibling, Kulture, took a 2-hour ski lesson with a Big SNOW ski instructor.

Mr Beast burger opening at American Dream (courtesy American Dream) 3 Mr Beast burger opening at American Dream (courtesy American Dream) loading...

During this visit to American Dream, the family also checked out the Dream Wheel (ferris wheel) and grabbed some burgers at MrBeast Burger — the YouTube star’s first physical restaurant which opened to massive fanfare in September.

The family of four previously caught some waves at American Dream this past summer, with a June visit to the indoor DreamWorks Water Park.

In addition to their New Jersey home, Cardi B and Offset also own properties in Atlanta and the Dominican Republic.

It's also another celebrity sighting at Big SNOW, on the heels of snowboard icon Shaun White paying a visit to the indoor snow facility with a youth mentor group in late November.

American Dream American Dream loading...

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

