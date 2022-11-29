Olympic icon Shaun White visits American Dream Big Snow

EAST RUTHERFORD — Five-time Olympian and three-time gold medalist, Shaun White recently caught some air at Big SNOW American Dream, in a visit prompted by a worthy cause.
The former professional snowboarder and skateboarder met with some teenagers through “STOKED,” a mentoring organization that uses “board sports culture to close the opportunity gap.”
His visit on Nov. 18 was also the Olympian’s first time seeing Whitespace, his own active lifestyle clothing brand, in a physical store, which is part of the Big Snow facility at American Dream.
White did some runs both in and outside of the terrain park, before taking photos and signing autographs for the crowd.
STOKED has branches based in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, which work with schools, community organizations and a network of dedicated mentors.
Big Snow — at the Meadowlands mega entertainment and retail complex — has been billed as the first indoor, year-round real-snow ski and snowboard center on the continent.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.
Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed
Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.
Famous NJ people from A to Z (almost)
Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born
Here's where NJ legal weed is sold
The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, with close to two dozen state approvals given since the first adult recreational sales in the state back in April. Here is where the open sites are located.
LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most
Stacker
analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data
to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker
ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
. The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.