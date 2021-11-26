This stunning $6M mansion that Cardi B is building? It’s in NJ

TENAFLY — Cardi B is adding to her real estate portfolio with a sprawling house that's close to home — on this side of the Hudson River.

The New York native rapper recently shared a photo to Instagram, posing at the bottom of a gorgeous double staircase.

She said in a caption that she and her family would be adding a "New York" house to their properties, with excited plans of hosting relatives more frequently.

Once construction is done, any New Yorkers attending a party at the sprawling house will still need to have toll money at the ready — since it's actually in Bergen County.

The $5.85 million, nearly two acre property is in Tenafly, according to Realtor.com and the New York Post.

It seems at least Cardi B's mother is already a resident of New Jersey, thanks to a $1.5 million house the rapper bought for her in 2018.

Reading the description of the planned gated mansion, it's easy to see why the superstar fell in love with the idea of bringing her young family to the Garden State.

Among "13,000-square feet of luxury living," the house will include nine bedrooms, 12 bathrooms (nine of them full) and six fireplaces.

A gunite, salt water pool will lay between the main home and a guest house, as seen in renderings and construction photos, seen below.

There will also be the requisite movie theater room, wine cellar and gym, among other high-end amenities planned.

Tenafly house of Cardi B (NJMLS via Realtor.com)

Tenafly house of Cardi B (NJMLS via Realtor.com)

Tenafly house of Cardi B (NJMLS via Realtor.com)

Tenafly house of Cardi B (NJMLS via Realtor.com)

Tenafly house of Cardi B (NJMLS via Realtor.com)

