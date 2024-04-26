Graduating? The Job Outlook Looks Bright – NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday, April 26

attachment-middle loading...

NJ Middle School Teacher Charged With Sex Assault Of Student

A 32-year-old middle school teacher in Middlesex County has been charged with the sexual assault of a former student.

Jeffrey Munguia has been a staff member at Carteret Middle School, teaching English Language Arts, or ELA.

The investigation began on Wednesday, after the former student reported an incident from 2022, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

attachment-job loading...

The Job Outlook For 2024 Graduates Is Bright

Whether you or someone you know is graduating high school or college in just a couple of months, there’s some good news on the job front. They can expect an active hiring market.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported there are 8.9 million job openings so grads need to be prepared for their first job. In addition, a study by business consulting firm, Robert Half finds that 65% of employers say they plan to hire entry-level professionals, said Regional Director, Dora Onyschak.

“It’s a very competitive hiring market for organizations so when you hire an entry-level professional, you really get a lot that is added to your organization. So, that includes many of these recent grads are tech-savvy and possess skills that are the most up-to-date technical skills that can help an organization not just innovate and grow, but think differently how they’re using their tools,” Onyschak said.

Also, grads bring a new dynamic and new energy to the team and a unique perspective to their future employers.

attachment-drugs loading...

NJ Poll: Do You Know How To Keep Drugs Out Of The Wrong Hands?

Poll results released on Thursday suggest that opioids are far less common today in New Jersey households compared to years ago, and most residents know best practices when it comes to safeguarding and disposing of potentially dangerous medications.

In the Rutgers-Eagleton Poll of more than 1,600 Garden State adults, about two-thirds said they are at least somewhat familiar with proper guidelines to store and dispose of medications, opioids and marijuana edibles. Forty-two percent indicated that they are "very" familiar with recommended protocols.

The results were released ahead of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day (April 27), which aims to get unused or unwanted drugs out of residents' hands by increasing the presence and exposure of drop-off sites.

attachment-burn loading...

NJ Man Who Burned Woman Alive in 2012 Convicted Of Murder Again

EAST RUTHERFORD — A Wood-Ridge man has been found guilty of murder for a second time in connection with the gruesome killing of a real estate agent 12 years ago.

Daniel Rochat, 48, was convicted on Wednesday in Superior Court of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, desecration of human remains, lying to police, destroying evidence, and false swearing, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

According to prosecutors, Rochat went into Vernieri's home in East Rutherford on the day of the killing.

He beat her on her head and face, prosecutors said. After the beating, but while she was still alive, Rochat set her on fire.Investigators found the home's sitting room had been doused with gasoline, according to court documents.

attachment-walkout loading...

NJ High School Students Plan To Defy Officials And Walk Out For Palestine

VOORHEES — Some students at Eastern Regional High School are planning to defy school officials and walk out of class on Friday in support of the Palestinian cause.

The walkout originally scheduled for Friday during lunch in the football stadium was canceled after two Camden County commissioners sent an angry letter to district Superintendent Robert Cloutier pointing out, among other things, the protest was happening during the Jewish holiday of Passover.

Ash Tavares told CBS Philadelphia that student organizers like her were not part of the conversation.

Tavares said despite the risk of consequences, he and the other organizers will still walk out Friday as planned.

Voorhees police said they will have extra patrols around the high school on Friday.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom