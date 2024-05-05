One of NJ’s most accomplished athletes is injured again

New Jersey has produced some amazing athletes. From Shaquille O'Neal, Carli Lloyd, Todd Frazier, and many more, Jersey has been represented well in pro sports.

One of our most accomplished athletes is also one who seemingly can't stay on the field anymore. That player is Mike Trout, who just last week underwent surgery for a torn meniscus.

The injury isn't thought to be season-ending, but it will be yet another year where Trout can't play a full season.

Since the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, Trout has never been able to stay healthy for an entire season.

Even with his injuries though, Trout is likely to be a surefire hall of famer. He's been selected to the MLB All-Star 11 times and has been voted the American League MVP three times in 2014, 2016, and 2019.

Trout can do it all on the baseball field. Hit for average, plays great defense, has amazing speed, hits for power and also hits for contact. He's been a true five-tool player since his debut in MLB.

It's been an unfortunate start to the latter half of his career with the injuries he's dealt with.

It also feels like he might be lesser known than some other great New Jersey athletes because he's played for the Angels his entire career. They've never been good since he's been there, and since he's played on a losing team for his entire career it can be easy for some to overlook his achievements.

Here's to hoping Trout has a speedy recovery so he can get back out on the field.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

