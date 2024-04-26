Rutgers University police seek witnesses in firework assault

🎆 Rutgers police say someone threw a firecracker at people in a parking garage

🎆 The suspect drove off in a BMW convertible

🎆 The victims were not injured

NEW BRUNSWICK — Another bizarre incident near Rutgers University-New Brunswick campus.

Police said they are investigating an aggravated assault in which a firework was thrown at two pedestrians affiliated with Rutgers University, at the College Avenue parking garage off George Street late Wednesday night.

The incident unfolded at approximately 11:34 p.m. on April 24. The victims told campus police that while they were at the top of the College Avenue parking deck, someone in a white, two-door convertible BMW threw a firework at them, which exploded, then drove off.

Luckily, neither victim was injured.

The Rutgers University Police Department asks that anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, contact the RUPD’s Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.

Recently, Rutgers police charged a man with firing shots from an Orbeez gun at students.

They pulled over a car for reckless driving earlier this week. It turned out to be the same vehicle that was involved in an incident where shots were fired at students on campus with an Orbeez gun.

One victim, a Rutgers student, told News 12 that a car pulled up next to him, and someone rolled down the passenger side window and shot the student in the shoulder with the water beads.

Police said the shooter was identified and charged but no physical arrest has been made.

