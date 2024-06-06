🔷 NJ mall has wing of luxury stores

🔷 Police respond to shoplifters

🔷 Reported theft totaled six figures

EAST RUTHERFORD — A crew of four people made off with about $100,000 in luxury merchandise from one store at New Jersey’s largest mall on Tuesday, law enforcement said.

State Police responded just after 2 p.m. to a shoplifting incident at the Balenciaga store in American Dream, the retail and entertainment complex at the Meadowlands.

Troopers said it appeared two males and two females entered the store, took numerous items, and left without paying.

Balenciaga is among the latest high-end designers to arrive within the mall’s luxury shopping wing, called “The Avenue.”

As an example of the luxury brand’s price point — the cheapest bag on its website is a nylon tote for $425 — while the priciest is a small brass handbag that costs $22,800.

Balenciaga women’s sneakers retail for about $1,000 a pair.

The designer has also been taking online preorders for handbags designed to look like calfskin potato chip bags, priced at $1,850.

The new flagship store opened in February, spanning two levels and over 10,460 square feet.

Balenciaga has roots starting in 1918 — when Cristóbal Balenciaga opened his first boutique in Spain, according to the brand’s website.

