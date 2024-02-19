🐠 Sea Life Aquarium has underwater NYC ocean tank

🐠 Among attractions at American Dream mall

🐠 'Fishy' takes on NY-NJ landmarks

Since its long-awaited opening, the American Dream mega entertainment and retail facility has continued to add new stores, dining options and attractions worth checking out.

SeaLife Aquarium Statue of Liberty at American Dream ocean tank (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) SeaLife Aquarium at American Dream ocean tank (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) loading...

One that has been a family-friendly hit has been SeaLife Aquarium — with roughly 3,000 creatures, living among more than 10 "interactive" environments.

SeaLife Aquarium at American Dream ocean tank (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) SeaLife Aquarium at American Dream ocean tank (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) loading...

From the moment you enter, you will notice the aquarium has a theme largely rooted across the Hudson River in Manhattan.

Hence the Jellies 54 tank, inspired by Studio 54.

(Statue of Liberty — that's more of a Jersey landmark, right?)

SeaLife Aquarium at American Dream ocean tank (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) SeaLife Aquarium at American Dream ocean tank (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) loading...

For those who love Times Square, it's worth a stroll through the underwater Ocean tunnel, with what Sea Life calls "fishified" Manhattan landmarks such as:

🐠 Empire Skate Building

🐠 Flatfish Building

SeaLife Aquarium at American Dream ocean tank (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) SeaLife Aquarium at American Dream ocean tank (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) loading...

🐠 Angel’s Starfish Diner

🐠 FishLife building

Plus, pop-culture nods — like hit productions, 'Sprats' and 'The Codfather' (a tribute to 'Cats' and 'The Godfather,' respectively).

SeaLife Aquarium at American Dream ocean tank (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) 2 SeaLife Aquarium at American Dream ocean tank (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) loading...

The ocean tunnel at SeaLife Aquarium is home to 20 species alone — including sharks, rays and tropical fish.

SeaLife Aquarium at American Dream ocean tank (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) SeaLife Aquarium at American Dream ocean tank (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) loading...

As it's 15 feet deep and pretty wide, it is cleaned regularly by SCUBA divers, according to the aquarium staff.

While the American Dream mall is pretty sprawling as a whole — it does try to maintain a zone approach.

Their high-end retail stores are largely in one wing — while this type of family-friendly attractions are close together.

Sea Life aquarium is right next to Legoland Discovery Center, making it a pretty easy day trip for families.

Admission is required for the full use of either, and there is a combination saver option when purchasing.

There also are seasonal event exhibits at Sea Life — including "Seahorse Hotel" from Feb. 26 through April 1.

With a spotlight on seahorses, the aquarium says visitors can "Learn more about what these creatures eat, threats to the species and sounds they make," with a few themed activities.

