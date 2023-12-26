NJ says amusement ride at American Dream is closed after malfunction

🚂 A "malfunction" caused the ride at American Dream to be shut down Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD — A ride inside the American Dream shopping and entertainment complex was shut down due to a malfunction on Sunday afternoon.

Dora’s Sky Railway at Nickelodeon Universe inside the American Dream complex in East Rutherford was closed after a motor capacitor malfunctioned, according to state Department of Community Affairs spokeswoman Judith Drucker.

The ride was closed and no one was injured.

Two DCA inspectors were on site Tuesday to confirm the ride's status, according to Drucker.

The ride is closed for maintenance on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the American Dream website.

It is not known how many were on the ride at the time or if they had to be rescued.

State Police referred inquiries to the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority public safety department. It in turn referred New Jersey 101.5 to American Dream representatives.

Prop helicopter after falling into a kiddie pool at the DreamWorks Water Park at American Dream 2/19/23 Prop helicopter after falling into a kiddie pool at the DreamWorks Water Park at American Dream 2/19/23 (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

Prop helicopter falls into kiddie pool

Earlier this year, a prop helicopter fell into a kiddie pool at another amusement area, the DreamWorks Water Park on Feb. 19 injuring two children and two adults. The entire park was ordered closed by the state Department of Community Affairs until an inspection of the entire park was completed.

The helicopter was permanently removed from the park which reopened on Feb. 25.

DreamWorks Water Park and Nickelodeon Universe are two of the seven amusement areas inside the complex in the Meadowlands.

News 12 New Jersey was first to report on the ride malfunction.

