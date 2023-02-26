🔵 The DreamWorks Water Park has reopened six days after a prop helicopter fell into a pool

🔵 A third-party investigation found a wire rope suspending the helicopter had been damaged

🔵 Four people were injured, including a woman who was hospitalized

EAST RUTHERFORD — The waterpark at American Dream is finally open again with state approval after a prop helicopter fell into a kiddie pool and injured four people last week.

State police responded around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 after the blue prop, suspended by a wire rope four stories in the air, suddenly fell on top of swimmers at DreamWorks Water Park.

Three people, including an adult and two children, were treated at the scene, according to state police. A 33-year-old woman was taken to the hospital.

While American Dream closed the indoor water park immediately after the incident, the state Department of Community Affairs ordered it to stay closed until an investigation was completed.

What caused the helicopter at the American Dream water park to fall?

As part of the conditions to reopen, a third-party engineering firm had to determine what caused the prop helicopter to fall.

According to DCA spokesperson Lisa Ryan, the firm found damage on the wire rope that had been suspending the prop helicopter. This damage was "a direct contributing factor" to the incident."

"This helicopter feature has been permanently removed," Ryan said in a statement. "The firm also deemed the current remaining features to be structurally sound and safe for continued use."

The American Dream water park reopened on Saturday with full approval from the DCA.

Terrifying incident at Dreamworks Water Park

Video of the aftermath of the helicopter shows people evacuating from the attraction while lifeguards rushed to handle the situation.

Some parents took to social media to express their shock while others documented what had happened (WARNING: Video link contains profanity).

READ MORE: Prop helicopter falls into American Dream Water Park pool

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to state police for an update on the condition of the woman who was hospitalized.

