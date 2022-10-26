New Jersey indoor amusement parks and other year-round fun in NJ

There are more year-round, indoor amusement facilities than ever in New Jersey.

A handful of places have indoor rides — including roller coasters — and arcade games.

Even more spots offer trampolines for jumping regardless of the weather, while some have added "American Ninja Warrior" style challenge courses.

It's always best to check out the venue's website for any updates to hours and pricing, before heading out.

Nickelodeon Universe at American Dream NJ indoor amusement park

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford 07073

Phone: 833-263-7326

Email: guestservices@americandream.com

(American Dream)

"The Western Hemisphere's largest indoor theme park," according to its own website. More than two dozen rides and attractions, for a variety of ages.

(American Dream)

Pricing varies from an all-day pass, to a newer points pass, for a select number of rides in a visit — there's also after school or twilight-hours pricing.

Nickelodeon Universe at American Dream NJ indoor amusement park

The ride themes include some of the most beloved Nickelodeon characters and series — like SpongeBob SquarePants, Paw Patrol, Blue's Clues, Dora the Explorer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Nickelodeon Universe at American Dream NJ indoor amusement park

Nickelodeon Universe at American Dream NJ indoor amusement park

(iPlay America)

110 Schanck Rd, Freehold 07728

Phone: 732-577-8200

(iPlay America)

In Monmouth County, iPlay America appeals to kids of all ages, with rides, arcade and boardwalk games, mini bowling, laser tag, a 4D theater and bumper cars.

(Funplex)

182 NJ-10, East Hanover 07936

Phone: 973-428-1166

3320-24 NJ-38, Mount Laurel 08054

Phone: 856-273-9666

(Funplex)

Funplex has two NJ locations — in Mt. Laurel and East Hanover, with family rides for all ages, arcade games and bowling.

NJ indoor amusement parks Funplex East Hanover

NJ family fun for late 2020

274 Woodbridge Center Dr.,Woodbridge, 07095

Phone: 973-435-9800

310 Willowbrook Blvd., Wayne, 07470

Phone: 973-435-9244

200 Premium Outlets Dr., Blackwood, 08012

Phone: 856-302-4930

Dave and Buster's has expansive indoor arcade offerings in Woodbridge, Wayne and Blackwood.

NJ family fun

There are 8 Bowlero bowling alleys in NJ: Blackwood, Belleville, Deptford, Fair Lawn, Green Brook, Hazlet, North Brunswick, Wallington; plus an AMF Strathmore Lanes in Aberdeen.

Indoor inflatables

Bounce City Ringoes

176 US-202, Ringoes, 08551

Phone: (908) 777-0080

Bounce Safari Waldwick

3 North St. Waldwick, 07463

(201)-857-4000

Two “Jungle Adventure Zones” with giant inflatable slides, huge obstacle courses, bouncers, our signature Crazy Maze, incredible games and comfortable leather sofa seating for the parents

BounceU West Windsor

410 Princeton Hightstown Rd., West Windsor, 08550

(609) 443-5867

BounceU Paramus

70 Eisenhower Dr, Paramus, 07652

Phone: (201) 843-5880

Pump It Up Blackwood

1271 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, 08012

(856) 228-2834

Pump It Up Marlton

8 E Stow Rd Ste 160, Marlton, 08053

(856) 797-9663

Pump It Up Roselle Park

158 E Westfield Ave., Roselle Park, 07204

(908) 245-5867

Trampolines and more

Altitude Woodbridge

465 Green Street Woodbridge, 07095

(732) 218-5660

Get Air Freehold

200 Daniels Way #120, Freehold, 07728

Phone: (732) 228-8435

Get Air Mays Landing

4403 E Black Horse Pike C3, Mays Landing, 08330

(609) 236-2166

Rockin' Jump Wayne

77 Willowbrook Boulevard, Wayne, 07470

Phone: 973-302-3340

Email: Wayne_Jump@rockinjump.com

Trampolines, dodgeball area, Climbing walls, ninja warrior style course, “Slam Dunk zone” basketball, Stunt Bag Arena

Rock N Air East Brunswick

581 NJ-18, East Brunswick, 08816

Phone: 732-390-0300

“Jump, climb, and fly through over 70,000 square feet of immersive adventure activities,” including trampolines, climbing walls and ninja warrior style courses.

Sky Zone

Each location has trampolines, while other attractions include specific dodgeball areas, ninja warrior style courses, “Sky slam” basketball courts and foam zone foam pits…

Sky Zone Allendale

80 Commerce Dr, Allendale, NJ 07401

(201) 574-1800

Sky Zone Lakewood

1001 New Hampshire Ave Suite A, Lakewood, NJ 08701

(609) 398-4759

Sky Zone Hamilton

17 Quakerbridge Plaza Drive Unit B, Hamilton Township, NJ 08619

(609) 587-5867

Sky Zone Moorestown

2834 Route 73 North, Maple Shade, NJ 08052

(856) 395-9500

Sky Zone Mount Olive

61 International Drive South Unit ANCB, Mt Olive Township, NJ 07828

(973) 527-7000

Sky Zone Ocean Township

2355 State Highway 66, Ocean Township, NJ 07712

(732) 200-4344

Sky Zone Pine Brook

60 Chapin Rd., Pine Brook, NJ 07058

(973) 396-4001

Sky Zone South Plainfield

600 Hadley Rd., South Plainfield, NJ 07080

(908) 756-5867

Sky Zone Springfield

25 Route 22, Springfield, 07081

(973) 671-5100

Urban Air

Attractions vary by park and there may be limits based on the height of the adventure lover. Each has trampolines - some have rock walls - and others have American Ninja-style obstacle courses.

Urban Air Avenel

1600 Saint Georges Avenue, Avenel, 07001

732-640-8847

Urban Air Hazlet (opening soon)

3010 NJ-35, Hazlet, 07730

800-960-4778

Urban Air Milltown

396 Ryders Lane, Milltown, 08850

(732) 286-1994

Urban Air Toms River

1256 Indian Head Road

Ocean County, 08755

(732) 659-9060

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

