Massive new indoor go-kart track opens in New Jersey

A new indoor go-karting track has opened in Camden County.

Monaco Indoor Karting is now open at the site of a former K-Mart in Berlin on the White Horse Pike.

The 62,000-square-foot facility accommodates both youth and adult go-karting enthusiasts. According to Patch.com, the adult karts are capable of 45 mph, although the track’s website is a little more modest, describing the speeds as “over 20 mph.”

The track’s website says:

Experience the thrill of go kart racing while you navigate sharp twists & turns of our Monaco inspired racetrack. Not to be confused with regular go karts, these are hand crafted, powerful electric karts that fly on the track at over 20 MPH.

The complex has more than just kart racing, however. One of the attractions is a climbing “warped wall” of the kind seen on programs like American Ninja Warrior. This classic obstacle may seem like just a slightly curved wall, but the main focus to successfully completing this obstacle is the mental and physical preparation. Since the Warped Wall has a short runway, it is ideal for contestants to use one fluid motion for a successful climb.

There is also an arcade featuring a mix of classic and new games, and the food counter (the Monaco Café) offers pizza, hot dogs, and ice cream.

According to NJ.com, the former K-Mart plaza is now home to Dollar General, Pasta Vino, Happy Family Chinese and Thai, and Berlin Cleaners.

