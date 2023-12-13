World-famous chef opens ‘live’ dining concept in NJ

EAST RUTHERFORD — A new restaurant has opened its doors to the public at American Dream, courtesy of a renowned chef whose resume also includes New York Times bestseller and reality competition series champion.

Giving guests front row seats to the action, the kitchen is center stage at Marcus Live! Bar & Grill, the latest concept from Marcus Samuelsson.

The wide-ranging menu features some of the Ethtopia-born chef's most acclaimed dishes. Options include Old Bay Crab Cakes and Jerk Pork Belly Wraps, as well as Miso Halibut and Hot Honey Chicken and Cornbread Waffles.

Shareable options include "The Garden State Jubilee," packed with grilled shrimp, brisket, grilled ribeye, and lobster tail.

"American Dream is filled with so many engaging and impressive experiential offerings that we decided this would be the perfect place to take our open kitchen concept to the next level — positioning the incredible craftsmanship of our team in the center of the show," Samuelsson said.

Samuelsson is known for his restaurants worldwide. He has won numerous TV competition shows, including Top Chef Masters and Chopped All-Stars. He's authored multiple books, including the New York Times bestselling memoir "Yes, Chef."

Marcus Live!, a full-service restaurant, spans more than 7,000 square feet inside American Dream, a retail, dining, and entertainment destination in the Meadowlands.

Marcus Live! opened in early December. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations can be made via OpenTable.

