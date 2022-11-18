The hottest team in the NHL is the New Jersey Devils

Your New Jersey Devils have been on a tear lately, winning eleven games in a row! The most recent win was 3-2 overtime thriller over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

It is the Devils' longest winning streak since they won 11 in a row in 2005-06 and two wins shy of their record of 13 set in 2000-01. Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier scored, and Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves for the Devils (14-3-0).

According to the Devils, “The win streak has been about the team as a whole, it's not one single performance that has willed them to this point. You can see it simply by dissecting the stats”.

Jack Hughes has 15 points over the stretch, Jesper Bratt has 12, and captain Nico Hischier has 11. Both Tomas Tatar and Dougie Hamilton have 10 points over the win streak, with fourth-line contributions of eight points by Miles Wood.

Jack Hughes is an emerging star.

Not only is Jack Hughes an emerging star, he can also handle interviews, too. When a clueless reporter asked what the Devils could do for more consistency, he pointed out that they were on a (then) 9-game winning streak that they were “doing OK.”

The Devils sit atop the Metropolitan division of the Eastern Conference and have the second most points in the entire NHL.

The Devils' next game is Sat. at 1 PM in Ottawa against the Senators, who are in last place in the Atlantic Division.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

