All concerts playing Prudential Center now through end of summer
If you’re a hockey fan then the Prudential Center has already brought you lots of excitement with our New Jersey Devils clinching a playoff spot. But there’s plenty else happening.
Here’s a rundown of all the concerts taking place at Prudential from now until the end of summer.
Eagles
April 7
On this tour it’s Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill. I saw the Eagles twice back when Glenn Frey was still around and they’re worth every hard-earned penny.
Adam Sandler
April 13
Adam Sandler will no doubt bring his guitar for this one-night only, master class in comedy. Hey it’s only 238 days away, think we could get “The Hanukkah Song” out of him?
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
April 14
Bruce is back on Jersey soil this night as his world tour continues. After those missed shows all looks to be well.
Straight Jokes No Chaser
April 15
This comedy night is Earthquake, D.L. Hughley, Mike Epps, Cedric the Entertainer, D.C. Young Fly.
Legends of the Streetz Tour 2023
April 21
Jeezy, T.I., Rick Ross, Jadakiss, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Cam'ron, Trina, and more.
Rock The Rock Fest
April 28
The lineup includes Breaking Benjamin, The Pretty Reckless, Beartooth, Sevendust and Dorothy.
SUGA August D tour
April 29
The South Korean rapper Suga who was part of the boy band BTS takes the stage solo. Just turned 30, not so much a boy anymore.
Anita Baker
May 10
The eight time Grammy winner performs her many soulful ballads.
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
May 12
The tour kicks off here at Prudential Center with a lineup featuring Ashanti, Ja Rule, Lil Kim, Robin Thicke and more.
McDonald’s Gospelfest
May 13
The 40th annual Gospelfest has Hezekiah Walker, Stephanie Mills, the Love Fellowship Choir and more.
Anuel AA: Legends Never Die World Tour
May 27
The Puerto Rican rapper/singer brings his hits and his controversies to the Prudential Center.
Santana
June 21
The living legend Carlos Santana brings his 1001 Rainbows tour to New Jersey.
Alanis Morissette with special guest Aimee Mann
June 22
This is one I’d love to see. The 90s alt-rock goddess is now 48 and I bet she hadn’t lost a beat.
Bill Burr
June 24
A guy so funny even Philadelphia has to laugh at him (even though he eviscerated them that one time).
The Original Misfits with special guests The Gaslight Anthem and Fear
July 8
A night of Jersey punk vibes and good times not to be missed.
Santa Fe Klan
July 13
The young rapper from Mexico brings his Todo y Nada tour to Prudential Center.
NF
July 20
With roots in Christian hip hop he now denies that label. Heavily influenced by Eminem and said to sound like Machine Gun Kelly he’s coming to the Prudential Center.
Phil Wickham and Brandon Lake Summer
August 13
Speaking of Christian music, you’ll get plenty of it with this pairing.
