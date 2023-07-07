New Jersey says goodbye to The Eagles

After 52 years of selling over 150 million records and performing on tour to over a million people the iconic rock and roll group The Eagles are saying so long.

The great thing about this tour is that it’s making a stop at The Prudential Center in Newark on Sept. 16, 2023. Tickets for the tour go on sale July 14th — so get your tickets.

Word is that the tour will end in 2025 but to be sure that you see this legendary group, I would grab your Prudential Center tickets now.

The Eagles' tour is titled “The Long Goodbye Tour” and the tour also features the popular music of Steely Dan who will be opening for The Eagles.

As of July 6th, The Eagles had released 13 dates, for now.

They kick off the tour in Madison Square Garden in New York on Sept. 7, 2023.

Eagles press kit Eagles press kit loading...

Formed in Los Angeles in 1971 when Linda Ronstadt and her then manager was looking for replacements for her band. She recruited Don Henley and Glen Frey and Henley had brought his band from Texas and it was at that meeting that they knew that they had something good.

Their first album Eagles turned out two big top 20 hits with Take it Easy and Witchy Woman, their follow-up album Desperado peaked at number one.

With 6 number one hits and 6 number one albums, The Eagles had a tremendous fan base reaching big numbers on the pop charts with winning 6 Grammy Awards and becoming a 4-time winner of Country Music’s Vocal Group of the Year.

The group was also inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The list of hits go on and their story of success is amazing, when you write and perform great songs that’s what happens, you receive the pinnacle of success.

I hope you get a chance to see their final tour. I’m sure the event will be well worth your time and money. The band will say goodbye, but their music will always live on.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

