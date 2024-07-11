Crazy meltdown: Passenger on NJ flight bites piece off attendant’s shirt
✈️ The woman yelled, swore and spit on board a United flight headed to Newark
✈️ Passengers helped the flight crew restrain her with zip ties
✈️ The woman had not been charged as of Thursday morning
A passenger on board a Newark-bound flight from Miami became "aggressive and disruptive" and was removed during an unexpected landing in Orlando Tuesday.
The airline said the woman on board United Flight 762 was met by Orlando police and taken to a hospital for evaluation. Police told New Jersey 101.5 on Thursday morning the woman had not been charged and did not disclose her identity.
TMZ shared video taken by passengers showing the woman kicking, screaming and spitting as she is restrained by zip ties.
WARNING: Video contains profanity
'Go back to Russia'
Once she is restrained the woman bit the shirt of a flight attendant taking a piece of fabric out of it. She threatened to kill one woman who told her to "go back to Russia" and told others to read her shirt which read "Scarface."
"Stop touching me... let go of me, I'm a f**king girl, are you trying to kill me?" she shouted.
According to FlightAware.com the flight left Miami at 5:40 p.m. and landed in Orlando at 7:13 p.m. where police led the woman out of the airport. The flight continued at 9:19 p.m. and landed in Newark just after midnight.
"We’re grateful to our team for their professionalism and for looking out for the safety of our customers and their fellow United employees," the airline said in a statement.
United nor Orlando police disclosed what caused the woman's behavior.
